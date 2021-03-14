Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective boosted by Cascend Securities from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.78.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $181.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.40. The company has a market capitalization of $159.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,864,000 after buying an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after buying an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

