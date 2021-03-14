TerraUSD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $996.44 million and $41.52 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006343 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006253 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 997,071,851 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

