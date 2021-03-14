Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,731,550 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.