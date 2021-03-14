Telsey Advisory Group Raises The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target to $100.00

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $83.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $85.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.25.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

