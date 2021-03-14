Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Upgraded by Investec to Buy

Investec upgraded shares of Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TSVNF opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

