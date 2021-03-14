Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 16,465 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPO. UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

NYSE:XPO opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $3,628,619.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock valued at $10,805,362 in the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

