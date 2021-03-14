Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,274,149,000 after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $206,677,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDG opened at $619.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $625.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $583.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,135,471. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.06.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

