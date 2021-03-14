Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twitter were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after buying an additional 1,173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth $49,444,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,695. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of TWTR opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

