Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 238.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,883 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,423 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,127,806 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $115,816,000 after buying an additional 5,457,713 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,625,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after buying an additional 2,445,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,559,691 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,163,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,757 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.