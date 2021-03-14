Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

TSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a sell rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.75.

TSM opened at $118.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $613.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

