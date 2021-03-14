TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.06 ($29.48).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €27.70 ($32.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of TEG stock traded down €0.54 ($0.64) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €23.76 ($27.95). 460,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien AG has a fifty-two week low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a fifty-two week high of €28.14 ($33.11). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

