T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $133.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $133.00 price objective from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $127.12 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $157.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

