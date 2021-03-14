Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,740,000 shares, a growth of 264.8% from the February 11th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 377,997 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 125,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

SYN traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $0.92. 117,620,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,381,947. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Synthetic Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

