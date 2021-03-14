Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 873.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 94,025 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EMN opened at $117.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $119.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

