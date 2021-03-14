Synovus Financial Corp Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 216 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in NVR by 75.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in NVR by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in NVR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NVR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,023.60.

NVR stock opened at $4,538.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,832.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,603.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,237.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

