Synovus Financial Corp Has $774,000 Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $56.61 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.