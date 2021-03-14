Synovus Financial Corp Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in American Water Works by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 542.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWK. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

