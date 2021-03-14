Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000.

VXF opened at $184.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.02. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

