Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 50,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 438.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $254.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.93. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

