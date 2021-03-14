Swerve Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Swerve has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One Swerve token can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swerve has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $17.40 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.71 or 0.00445858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00050208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00092061 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00066974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.29 or 0.00510367 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011235 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve’s total supply is 12,828,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,298,073 tokens. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

