Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Up 58.9% in February

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 11th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,418. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $480.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.