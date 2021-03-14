Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS:SWMAY opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $23.86 and a 52-week high of $41.70.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.63 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 72.37% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

