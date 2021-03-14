SVB Leerink Boosts Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target to $3.00

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) had its price target upped by SVB Leerink from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SENS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.28.

SENS opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.52. Senseonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,585,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

