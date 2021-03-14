sUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $142.80 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $142.80 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00048003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.86 or 0.00635211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00068570 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00034452 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

SUSD is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

