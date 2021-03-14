Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) PT Raised to $54.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.94.

SGRY stock opened at $42.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

