Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $0.50 to $1.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.71.

ZPTAF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.