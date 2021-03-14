Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Increased to $1.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $0.50 to $1.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZPTAF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $0.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Surge Energy from $0.45 to $0.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.71.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

ZPTAF opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.