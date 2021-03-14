Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.07. Super League Gaming shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 16,935 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market cap of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

