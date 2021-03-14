Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLGG opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.10.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.