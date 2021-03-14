Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2021 // Comments off

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SLGG opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.95. Super League Gaming has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Earnings History for Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.