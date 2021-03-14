Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,473,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,439,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,582,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,348,000 after acquiring an additional 364,666 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,390,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after acquiring an additional 445,815 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,051,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,729,000 after acquiring an additional 678,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,640,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,652,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SUI opened at $147.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $157.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

