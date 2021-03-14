Summer Infant (SUMR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SUMR opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. Summer Infant has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised Summer Infant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

