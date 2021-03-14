Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Acquired by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,676 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

