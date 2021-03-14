Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded Sumco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Sumco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

SUOPY stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.54. Sumco has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $48.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.