Südzucker (ETR:SZU) PT Set at €14.70 by Barclays

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price.

SZU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Südzucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.44 ($15.81).

Get Südzucker alerts:

SZU stock opened at €13.94 ($16.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84. Südzucker has a twelve month low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a twelve month high of €17.76 ($20.89). The company’s 50 day moving average is €12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €13.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.04.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.