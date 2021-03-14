Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the February 11th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJHY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 26,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,221. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.73. Subaru has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

