Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 137,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 251,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.
The firm has a market cap of $65.86 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.
In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
