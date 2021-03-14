Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 137,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 251,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The firm has a market cap of $65.86 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

