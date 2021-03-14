Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,644,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,856,000 after buying an additional 765,407 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,859,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,287,000 after buying an additional 539,289 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,890,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

WFC stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $40.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

