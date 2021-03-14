StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 162.1% from the February 11th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research analysts have commented on SVAUF shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from $3.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of SVAUF stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

