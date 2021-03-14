Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the February 11th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.1 days.

Stockland stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Stockland has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

