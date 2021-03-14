Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the February 11th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 47.1 days.
Stockland stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Stockland has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11.
