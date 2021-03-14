Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0395 on Major Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 57.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, Stipend has traded 92.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $454,768.89 and approximately $7.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,682.56 or 0.99871776 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00031224 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.45 or 0.00392327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00294107 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.57 or 0.00740585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00078195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001882 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

