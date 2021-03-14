Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after buying an additional 271,452 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,966,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,832,000 after buying an additional 165,069 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

NYSE:ED opened at $70.94 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

