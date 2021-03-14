Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,419,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 71.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after buying an additional 352,506 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,170,159 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after buying an additional 274,734 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

