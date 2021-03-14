Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

