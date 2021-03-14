Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after acquiring an additional 471,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,718,000 after acquiring an additional 506,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

KHC stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

