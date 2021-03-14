Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,745 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 100,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,289,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 218.2% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 134,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

