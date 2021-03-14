Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 18,237 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

NYSE PRG opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

