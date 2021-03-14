Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,191 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $67.92.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 11,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $724,660.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,249 shares of company stock worth $6,748,577. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

