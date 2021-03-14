Stellar Trading Down 5.5% Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.87 billion and approximately $876.87 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.01 or 0.00447134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00061128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00026936 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00088602 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00067048 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,445 coins and its circulating supply is 22,609,025,945 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

