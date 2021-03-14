Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,600 shares, an increase of 211.5% from the February 11th total of 385,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,091.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZHF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Stelco from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Stelco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $22.40 on Friday. Stelco has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

