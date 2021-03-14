Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 638 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.38. 176,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,620,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $418.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.