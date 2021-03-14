Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 49,320 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.92 billion, a PE ratio of 140.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

